Chouhan breaks fast on thousands of farmers’ plea

Bhopal : On the second day today Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ended his fast for peace on the appeal of thousands of farmers. Former Chief Minister Kailash Joshi and elderly farmer Motilal offered coconut water to the Chief Minister to make him break the fast.

The second day of the indefinite fast began with Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan “Vaishnav Jan” at 11 am. Large number of farmers from various districts of the state took part in the fast along with the chief minister. Union leaders, members of the state Cabinet, MLAs, office-bearers of various kisan sangathans also sat on fast in support of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that those who have destroyed peace in the name of farmers have tried to malign the state’s reputation. He said that no case will be registered against farmers but such people will not be spared. He said that he will keep serving the people of the state till his last breath.

A handful of people are trying to set the state afire. He urged the farmers to recognize such elements and be alert in future. Do not let anti-social elements destroy peace. He said that people whose private properties have been destroyed, will also be provided relief.

Agreeing to the appeal of the farmers to break his fast, the Chief Minister addressed them saying that Madhya Pradesh has done much more for farmers than the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission 2006.

The Swaminathan Commission had recommended to give loan to farmers at 4 per cent rate of interest, whereas state government is giving loan to them at minus 10 percent for fertilizers and seeds. It is also giving loan for farming on zero per cent interest.