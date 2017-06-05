Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:39 pm - Wednesday June 7, 2017

Children learn working and use of electronic items

June 5, 2017 10:17 am

Bhopal : Children learnt how to make electronic circuit with the help of diagram at the ongoing electronic workshop at Regional Science Centre Shyamla Hills. The children obtained information about the working of conductor, transformer, capacitor, resistance, diode etc at the workshop.

They also learnt how these equipments are used. Students of Class 8 to 10 are showing great enthusiasm in the workshop. They are also learning how a robot works. About 20 children are taking part in the workshop. Subject expert MM Raut said the aim of the workshop is to increase interest for electronic science among children. They have learnt about LED, automatic lights, street light, advance traffic control etc at the workshop.

Posted in: Bhopal

You might like:

Firing kills 6 in MP; Cong wants CM to demit office Firing kills 6 in MP; Cong wants CM to demit office
Looking forward to playing Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ : Anupam Looking forward to playing Manmohan Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ : Anupam
Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one Gunmen attack Iran parliament and mausoleum, killing at least one
Violence in Muzaffarnagar: One youth killed Violence in Muzaffarnagar: One youth killed