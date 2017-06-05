Children learn working and use of electronic items

Bhopal : Children learnt how to make electronic circuit with the help of diagram at the ongoing electronic workshop at Regional Science Centre Shyamla Hills. The children obtained information about the working of conductor, transformer, capacitor, resistance, diode etc at the workshop.

They also learnt how these equipments are used. Students of Class 8 to 10 are showing great enthusiasm in the workshop. They are also learning how a robot works. About 20 children are taking part in the workshop. Subject expert MM Raut said the aim of the workshop is to increase interest for electronic science among children. They have learnt about LED, automatic lights, street light, advance traffic control etc at the workshop.