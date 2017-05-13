Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Children learn dance at summer camp

May 13, 2017 1:33 pm

Bhopal : Children are receiving training in different fields at the three-day summer camp being organized at Jawahar Bal Bhavan. The camp is being organized from 12 noon to 2 pm daily and certificates would be given to the participants.

Children are receiving training in fields like dance, cooking, game, rangoli, self-defence, art and craft etc. On Friday trainer Sangmitra explained the steps of classical and film songs to the participants. To learn Kathak it is necessary to learn the basics of classical dance. The Kathak starts with worship of gods and goddesses, Sanghmitra said.

Posted in: Bhopal

