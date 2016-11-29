Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Chief Secretary calls on by French Counsellor

November 29, 2016 12:12 pm

Bhopal : Chief Secretary B.P. Singh was called on by the Culture and Cooperation Counsellor of French Embassy Dr. Bertrand DE HARTINGH today. Dr. HARTINGH deliberated with the Chief Secretary Singh about culture, education and science activities in the state.

He also discussed regarding the third Indo-French Programme ‘Bonjour India’ to be held in the month of November, 2017. This programme will be organized in 12 cities of the country. Director of Alliance Francaise de Bhopal Sushri Patricia was present on the occasion.

