Chhath celebrations on with religious fervour in Bihar

Agencies, Patna

A sea of humanity descended on banks of various rivers, ponds and reservoirs across Bihar today as the the festival of Chhath, known for its austerity and piousness is being celebrated with traditional religious fervour, devotion and enthusiasm.

Lakhs of devotees took a holy dip in various rivers including the most sacred Ganga, ponds and reservoirs on the second day of the four day Chhath festival before cooking special food (Prasad) for the worship of Sun God in the evening.

Devotees or ‘vratis’ are keeping a day long fast for the occasion but more strenuous 36-hour fast would begin after they would eat second day evening Prasad later in the day. After the worship of Sun God, offerings of kheer (rice delicacy), ‘puris’ and bananas will be distributed among family members and friends.

Devotees would spend their day tomorrow in preparation of ‘Prasad’ including traditional offering ‘Thekua’ and would also offer ‘arghya’ (offerings) to setting sun on the banks of various rivers and other water bodies.

On the final day of four day Chhath festival, devotees would offer ‘Arghya’ to rising sun on Friday, making it sure that they repeat their religious chores at same places they performed Thursday evening. The festival concludes with breaking of the fast by devotee or Vratis.

Relatives and friends visit houses of the devotees to receive ‘prasad’. Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made on the banks of major rivers and approach roads are being specially decorated and spruced up to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected nearly 100 ghats from Nasriganj at Danapur to Patna City area, expressing his satisfaction over arrangements made at Ganga ghats (banks). Patna District Administration has launched the mobile app ‘ChhathPuja Patna’ for necessary information regarding Chhath Puja festival, helping devotees select ghats for Chhath Puja.

It will also caution them in the case of any emergency. The district administration has also launched special help numbers so that Chhath devotees and their family members could contact authorities concerned in the event of any difficulty.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi`s official residence at 10, Circular Road is abuzz with full activities as she is observing Chhath Puja with all piousness and austerity attached with the festival.

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, her sons –Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejaswi Yadav and other family members are also in full religious mood assisting former Chief Minister in performing rituals of the festival.

She had skipped celebrations last year and announced that she would celebrate Chhath only after her two sons – Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, who were ministers in the previous Grand Alliance government, get married.