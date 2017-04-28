Chambal Express Way will be constructed in MP

Bhopal : Chambal Express Way will be constructed in Madhya Pradesh. This was informed by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after his meeting with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi.

Chouhan also discussed with Gadkari about the under construction and proposed National highways of the state. Moreover, Chouhan also discussed about the proposed 1265 k.m. long 6 lane Narmada Express Way during his meeting. CM Chouhan informed that about 300 k.m. long 6 lane Chambal Express-Way is proposed in the state. Express way’s right of way will be of 100 meter and for this 2500 hectare land will be acquired. Under this about 50 percent land belongs to the government, hence acquirement is not required.

Chambal express way will be constructed from the green field alignment through ravines beside the banks of Chambal river. Express way starting from state highway no. 6 Pali will connect to Uttar Pradesh on national highway no. 2 passing through Birpur, Jhundpura, Brijgadhi, Chhinwara, Mathurapura, Khandoli, crossing national highway 3, Gadora, Jhakona, Isah, Dandoli, Barwai, Rachhed, Raipur, Kuthera, Nagra-Porsa, Kanera, Ater, Khipona, Kheri, Surajpur, Bijora, Rama, Badhapura. This express way will mostly benefit Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, Morena, Sheopur and Chambal area.

The express way will connect Madhya Pradesh with Rajasthan at one end and to Uttar Pradesh on the other. Chouhan expressed gratitude towards the Union Minister for consent of Rs. 8 thousand crore in the annual work plan for the year 2017-18. Works related to construction of new roads worth Rs. 6 thousand crore (Construction work of 2611 k.m. national highways), internal roads of cities costing Rs. 500 crore, by-pass worth Rs. 800 crore and R.O.B. costing Rs. 300 crore are included in this. Moreover, Chouhan gave additional proposals worth Rs. 2021 crore for new national highways to the Union Minister.

CM Chouhan urged the Union Minister to release the required amount for construction of these national highways at the earliest. In addition to this, Chouhan expressed concern towards incomplete works of several national highways or unsatisfactory works, work stopped in the middle and urged the Union Minister to solve the problem as soon as possible. He also discussed in detail about the problems coming in the way of construction of national highways i.e. Rewa-Allahabad, Bhopal-Jabalpur, Satna-Bamitha, Indore-Edlabad and Rewa-Sidhi etc.