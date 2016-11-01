Challenges before judiciary will have to be tackled working together : PM

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the challenges faced by the judiciary would have to be faced by working together and not by running away from it. The Prime Minister also underlined the role of quality legislation by the government in serving the cause of justice. “Challenges are there.

But you cannot run away. You have to find out ways. You have to link up with technology,’’ The Prime Minister was speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Delhi High Court. He said the scope of judiciary today had extended over a lot of new areas and courts had to deal with ever new kind of cases.

He called for creating awareness among the common people about the laws and underscored the importance of bringing the people belonging to lower strata into the system. The Prime Minister said it is also very important that the legislature framed laws without lacunae, and in this respect the role of the government became very important.