Centre for every possible help for Bhopal, Indore Metro Train Projects

Bhopal : The cultural evolution of urban India has begun. The Centre would extend all possible cooperation for Bhopal and Indore metro train projects. Madhya Pradesh has done tremendous work in infrastructure development.

The Union Minister for Urban Development Shri Venkaiah Naidu said this while addressing a workshop on urban development issues at the Academy of Administration here today. Referring to Prime Minister’s Reform, Perform and Transform-mantra, Shri Naidu stressed on designing urban development schemes keeping in view the needs of coming ten years.

The Centre is providing requisite funds. The States are getting 45 percent of tax revenue under the new policy. He said that urban development is possible only with the participation of people. People must have smart approach and thinking in the smart city. He said that competition between cities is in the largest interest of State.

The clean India movement is underway and needs to be made a public movement. He appreciated the good work done in waste-to-energy projects in Jabalpur and Indore. He informed that cleanliness survey is being conduced across the country. Naidu said that tremendous work has been done in infrastructure development in Madhya Pradesh. Its agriculture growth rate remains above 20 percent over the past four years and growth rate remains over 10 percent for last seven consecutive years.

He attributed tremendous development Madhya Pradesh to the leadership of the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan saying that it has emerged emerged as a model state. Nagroday campaign from December 25-January 25 The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Nagroday campaign would be launched from December 25th to 25th January enlisting greater public participation.

Urban developmental projects will be completed in a mission mode. Chouhan said that the urban Madhya Pradesh would become open defecation free by December 2017. Each family will be given plots in order to realize Prime Minister’s vision of housing for all. In order to transform the cities, Rs. 20 thousand 500 crore will be spent on smart cities and Rs. 8 thousand 500 crore under AMRUT scheme. Similarly, Rs. 1400 crore would be spent on urban drinking water schemes in the first phase and Rs. 500 crore in the second phase.

In the first phase of Chie Minister’s Urban Infrastructure Development scheme, Rs. 500 crore has been spent and in the second phase Rs. 1800 crore more would be spent. Madhya Pradesh would become a pioneering state in respect of urban development.

Minister for Urban Development Smt. Maya Singh said that Madhya Pradesh has received as incentive Rs. 33 crore 45 lakh for effective implementation of urban devlopment schemes. She said that drinking water would be available in all cities by 2018. As many as 77 thousand housing units have been constructed. Madhya Pradesh is the first in the country to have sanctioned five year plan under AMRUT.