Center signs 4 MoUs with states/UTs under UDAY scheme

Agencies, New Delhi

On the second anniversary of Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) on Monday, the Government of India signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) under the Scheme with Nagaland and Union Territories (UTs) of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu for operational improvements.

These State/UTs have joined only for operational improvement and will not undergo financial restructuring/issue of bonds under the scheme.

With the above, UDAY club has now grown to 27 states and 4 UTs.An overall net benefit of approximately Rs 551 crore, Rs 18 crore, Rs 13 crore and Rs 10 crore respectively would accrue to the State of Nagaland & UTs of Andaman & Nicobar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu by opting to participate in UDAY, by way of cheaper funds for capex, reduction in AT&C and Transmission losses, interventions in energy efficiency, during the period of turnaround.

The MoU paves way for improving operational efficiency of the Electricity Departments/DISCOM of the State/Union Territory. Through compulsory distribution transformer metering, consumer indexing & GIS mapping of losses, upgrade/change transformers, meters etc., smart metering of high-end consumers, feeder audit etc.

AT&C losses and transmission losses would be brought down, besides eliminating the gap between cost of supply of power and realisation.

While efforts will be made by the States/UTs to improve their operational efficiency, and thereby reduce the cost of supply of power, the Central Government would also provide incentives to the State/UTs for improving power infrastructure and for further lowering the cost of power.

The Central schemes such as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), Power Sector Development Fund or such other schemes of Ministry of Power (MoP) and Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) are already providing funds for improving power infrastructure and additional/priority funding would be considered under these schemes, if the State/UTs meets the operational milestones outlined in the scheme.