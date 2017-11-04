Celebrity chefs, ministers join in preparation of 800 kgs of `Khichdi’’ at India Gate

New Delhi, India Gate lawns came alive with the aroma of “khichdi” as nearly two dozen persons, including celebrity chefs, prepared 800 kg of the traditional rice-dal dish on Saturday in a bid for an entry into the Guiness Book of World Records.

Supervised by well-known chef Sanjeev Kapoor, the “Khichdi” took more than an hour to steam slowly with choicest Indian spices at the World Food Fair, being held on the lawns of India Gate.

And yoga guru Swami Ramdev put a traditional “tadka” in the Khichdi. “Our aim is to promote Khichdi in front of the world and also to promote the Indian cuisine to aid farmers who are working at the grassroot level,’’ said Kapoor.

The preparation was witnessed by Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Other chefs from across India who participated in the culinary event included Imtiaz Qureshi, Ranveer Brar, Kavneet Sahni and Saransh Goila.

“Khichdi is the staple food of India which is nutritious and is partaken across the length and breadth of India by rich and poor alike”, added Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The main ingredients of “Khichdi” included rice, moong dal, bajra, jowar and spices drawn from several parts of the country.

A giant frying pan of 1,000 litres, measuring seven feet in diametre, was used for slow steam- cooking of the Khichdi which would be distributed among nearly 10,000 people in different parts of Delhi.

Foreign delegates to the fair and diplomats would also be receiving packed parcels of the “Khichdi” . The World Food India which ends on Sunday also features street food from 20 states.