Bhopal : “A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.” By keeping this inspirational quote in their mind, 19 Roller skaters from Campion School now ready to Representing Campion School in “CBSE West Zone Roller Skating Tournament-2016”.

All the Roller skaters prepare themselves under the guidance of his Coach Mr. Sanjay Mishra. In this CBSE Zonal level Competition 5 States Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa was participated including M.P., and more than 1000 Skaters from different CBSE schools were participated “CBSE West Zone Roller Skating Tournament-2016” held at IES Public School, Bhopal from 3 to 10 November 2016.

The following Campionites will be Representing the School for the tournament are :- Anmol Dhanesh Iyer, Tanmay Sinha, Chinmay Verma, Aryan Tiwari, Akshay Sharma, Tegbeer singh, N.V.S. Archit, Mohammad Anas Bakhsh, Arya Shiralkar, Harsh humnekar, Shankh goyal, Rushil tripathi, Atiksh patil, Pranshu Lokhande, Atharv Deshpande, Reedhwan Sharma, Aman Chouhan, Aditya Bhujade and a National Level girl Skater Meenakshi Rajput. Principal Fr. Dr. Athnas Lakra, S.J. and Vice-Principal Fr. Ajay Kerketta, S.J. Give their best wishes to Coach Mr. Sanjay Mishra and all the 19 Roller skaters for this tournament.