CBI files charge sheet against 490 people

Agencies, New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against 490 people in the infamous Vyapam scam.

‘’A charge sheet was filed against 490 accused persons, including three Vyapam officials, three racketeers, 17 middlemen, 297 solver and beneficiary candidates and 170 guardians in the Court of Special Judge for Vyapam Cases, Bhopal in ongoing investigation of a case relating to alleged irregularities in PMT 2013 Exam conducted by Vyapam,” the CBI said in a release.

The Agency stated that in the charge sheet, it has also submitted its findings on the allegations of tampering of the hard disk drive (HDD) that had been seized by MP Police. Based on the Central Forensic Science Laboratory reports and the other evidence gathered during investigation it had concluded that there was no tampering in the HDD.

On 9 July, 2015, the Supreme Court in its orders passed in Writ Petition Civil along with various other petitions, had transferred the investigation of Vyapam Scam Cases to CBI.

Pursuant to the orders, CBI registered the case and took over the investigation of the FIR 539 of 2013 of Police Station Rajinder Nagar, Indore under section 419, 420, 467 and 468 of IPC relating to irregularities in Pre Medical Test 2013 conducted by Vyapam.

The CBI said that during investigation, names of certain racketeers, solvers, beneficiary candidates and several others emerged, who were operating from Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Shahdol, Ratlam and Sagar etc.

The Agency said it was alleged that these racketeers were found to be involved in arranging for beneficiary candidates and solvers. The pairing of respective candidates was being done by the racketeers.

The racketeers thereafter were getting the roll numbers of these Solvers-Beneficiary candidates manipulated through Vyapam officials, such that a Beneficiary candidate was seated right behind his solver candidate thus enabling the beneficiary to cheat and copy the answers from solver candidate.

The CBI said that when the case was taken over by it, there were many accused persons, who had remained untraced, since they had provided wrong address or were no longer living at the addresses given on their application forms for PMT 2013.

During the investigation, it found that these solver candidates were amongst the medical college students or bright medical aspirants taking coaching in the States of MP, UP, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan and districts of Maharashtra neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the Agency stated.

The CBI said it collected pertinent details of students of various medical colleges and coaching institutes spread all over these States, and succeeded in preparing a database of more than 10 lakh such students.

With the help of advanced forensic software and the said database, it was able to identify and trace 42 accused. Using other innovative methods,11 middlemen were traced and made them join investigation, it stated. box