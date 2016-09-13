Cauvery water issue : PM pained, appeals people to exercise restraint

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed distress over the situation that has emerged in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as a fallout of the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery water issue. Mr Modi said solutions in a democracy are found through restraint and mutual dialogue.

The violence and arson seen in the last two days was causing loss to the poor and the country. Whenever the country has faced adverse circumstances, the people of both the states, just like people across the country, have handled the situation with sensitivity, he said. Mr Modi also asked the people of both states to display sensitivity and keep in mind civic responsibilities.

He hoped that people in both the states will keep national interest and nation building above all else and give priority to harmony and finding a solution, eschewing violence, destruction and violence. The Prime Minister said breaking the law was not a viable alternative for finding a solution to the problem.