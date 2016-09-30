Cauvery : SC asks Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water from Oct 1 to 6

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today ordered the Karnataka government to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water every day to Tamil Nadu for the next six consecutive days, starting from October 1, till it hears the case on October 6.

A division bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and also comprising Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, expressed its displeasure that its last three orders were not complied with by the Karnataka government.

Sharing of waters of the Cauvery river has been the source of growing attrition between the two states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Apex Court directed the Centre to constitute by October 4 the Cauvery Management Board. It also ordered the management board to examine the ground realities and submit a report by next week.

The bench said, “The State of Karnataka should not be bent upon maintaining an obstinate stand of defiance.”

It observed that it does not want a situation where the wrath of law will fall upon Karnataka government in case of any defiance of order of the Supreme Court.

The Apex Court passed the interim order today after Karnataka government defied court orders twice. The Karnataka government had expressed its inability to release water to Tamil Nadu. The government in its argument told the Supreme Court that they did not have sufficient amount of reserve water to meet its requirement.