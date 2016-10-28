Cauvery row : Water in KRS to reach dead storage level soon

Agencies, Mandya

Following the failure of monsoon rains and continuous release of water to Tamil Nadu as per Supreme Court direction, the water level in the Krishnaraja Sagar Reservoir (KRS), the main source of water for both irrigation and drinking purpose, is fast reaching the dead storage level of 74 feet.

As 2000 cusecs of water was released daily to Tamil Nadu the water level in the KRS has come down to 78.7 ft last evening against the maximum of 124.8 ft. The dead storage level is 74 ft. The water level on October 27 last year was 105.29 ft. The sources said that after a gap of 64 years the water level in KRS has reached 99.50 feet and it was 94.40 feet in 1952.

There was 82.13 ft. of water when the Irrigation Department began to act upon the Supreme Court’s direction on October 24. According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL), the level dipped to 80.7 ft. on Wednesday, then 79.54 ft. at 6 a.m. on Thursday, and further plunged to 78.7 ft. by evening.

The inflow into the reservoir was at the rate of just 274 cusecs, while the outflow was at 6,133 cusecs. Of the outflow, around 2,000 cusecs went into canals to irrigate standing crops and also to meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru, Mysuru and other Cauvery-dependent areas, said CNNL officials. “We have to abide the court order.

The State had not discharged water till October 24. So we have been compensating the apex court’s order by discharging water at 4,000 cusecs a day,” a senior CNNL official said. The live storage in the reservoir was 2.206 tmcft, while the gross storage capacity was 10.585 tmcft.

The maximum live storage of KRS is 45.051 tmcft and the full gross storage capacity is 49.452 tmcft. The water-level is likely to reach 74 ft. by October 30 if the same quantum of water is released from the reservoir, the official added.