Cauvery row : Agitators resort to Rail Roko in parts of Karnataka

Agencies, Bengaluru/Mysuru/Mandya

Agitators opposing cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu today made a vain bid to launch rail roko agitation in many parts of Karnataka as Police in adequate strength thwarted their attempt.

Hundreds of Karnataka Rakshna Vedike and other pro-kannada

activists, former Legislator Vatal Nagaraj and others who tried to

stop trains at Udupi, Chitradurga, Koppal, Bengaluru Contonment and Sangolli Rayana Railway Station in the city, at Mandya and Mysuru were taken into custody.

While prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal

Procedure Code was enforced near the Railway Stations at Koppal,

Chitradurga and Udupi, the order was extended upto September 25 in the State Capital.

South Western Railway (SWR) sources told UNI that the agitation

did not have any impact on the movement of trains as they were

running on schedule.

Elaborate bandobust have been made to prevent the agitators from

coming closer to the vicinity of railway stations.

The sources said that even long distance trains bound for Kerala

and Tamil Nadu states are running to the scheduled timings.

The rail roko agitation called by the Pro-Kannada organiations

did not affect the running of trains in the Mysuru Division of the

SWR and RPF arrested some volunteers of Kannada organisations

attempting to enter Mandya Railway Station.

Train services towards Bengaluru, Arasikere and Chamarajanagara

ran as usual with five trains departing towards Bengaluru, two

trains each to Arasikere and Chamarajanagara operated.

A Kalaburgi report said Police arrested more than 15 youth who

tried to stage ‘Rail Roko’ agitation in the city and tried to stop

Bengaluru-Mumbai Udyan Express to protest against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu here today.

The Pro-Kannada organisation belonging to Karnataka Rakshna

Vedike staged a protest march in the city and staged a dharna in

front of the Railway station.

The agitators later tried to rush in the railway platform. Police

acted immediately and bundled them into waiting bus and took them

away.

The South Central Railway had made elaborate arrangements for

smooth running of trains across the division in the wake of the rail

roko call, sources said.