Cauvery river row : Karnataka witnesses bandh

Agencies, Bengaluru

Karnataka today witnessed a total shutdown in most of the districts, especially in the cauvery basin districts following a bandh call given by various organisations protesting against the release of water in the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu following a Supreme Court direction on a plea by the neighbouring state.

Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagaram and Bengaluru districts were witnessing a total ‘bandh’ with people from all walks of life supporting the bandh calll given by various Kannada organisations and farmers. According to reports reaching from Kalaburagi, bus services were completely off the roads in the city with schools and colleges declaring holiday.

The corporate sector also had extended its solidarity with the farmers and business establishments had downed their shutters and vehicles were few in number on the roads. While essential services have been exempted from the shut down, passengers alighting from flights at the Bengaluru International Airport and various railway stations in the city were put to severe hardship due lack of adequate public transport.

Procssions were taken out by the agitated farmers and other Kannada organisations in the Cauvery belt. More than 65,000 police personnel, including officers have been deployed in sensitive areas across the state, especially in the reservoir areas in the Cauvery to avoid any untoward incident.