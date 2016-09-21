Cauvery Agitation intensifies, spread to other districts

Agencies, Bengaluru

The ongoing agitation against the release of water to Tamil Nadu in the river cauvery when Karnataka is in dire straits has been intensified and spreading to other southern districts. Yesterday’s Supreme Court directive to the state to release 6000 cusecs of water till September 27 in the river had escalated the agitation in Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara in the cauvery basin area, besides spreading to Tumakuru and Kolar Districts too.

Agitators burnt the effigy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting of the Council of Ministers this morning to discuss the issue and decide on the next step the state need to take. He had also convened a meeting of all party leaders in the evening. Prohibitory Orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code has been extended till September 23 in five taluks expect in K R Pet and Nagamangala according to a report from Mandya.

The Apex court had reduced the quantum of release in its yesterday’s order. In the first instance it wanted Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of water and subsequently it brought it down to 12,000 cusecs per day even after the Cauvery Supervisory Committee had recommended release of only 3000 cusecs at the Biligundlu point. Tension prevailed in Mandya and in other parts in the district and some of the shops, business establishments have voluntarily closed.

The district administration has declared a holiday today for all schools and colleges owing to the Cauvery agitations in Mandya, Maddur, Pandavapura, and Srirangapatna taluks, and for first grade colleges in Nagamangala, K R Pet and Malavalli taluks. Several legislators in the basin area had offered to step down in protest against the Supreme Court Order.

The latest to join them was Janata Dal (S) MP C S Puttaraju who had said that he would tender his resignation in protest against the Apex Court’s order. Mr D C Thammanna, MLA of Maddur, A B Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, Srirangapatna MLA, and N Appaji Gowda, MLC, have also decided to resign, according to sources.

Karnataka had been repeatedly arguing in the Supreme Court with facts that the water level had in the cauvery basin reservoirs was very poor in view of the deficit rainfall of over 45 per cent and release of water would lead to scarcity of drinking water in major cities in the state including Bengaluru, which is quenched by the waters of cauvery.