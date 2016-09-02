Cash-for-vote case : HC quashes ACB Spl court order for probe on AP CM role

Agencies, Hyderabad

In a relief to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Hyderabad High Court today quashed an order passed by the special court dealing with Anti-Corruption Bureau cases for a probe into the role of Mr Naidu in the cash-for-vote case.

The High Court decision followed a petition filed by the Chief Minister yesterday urging the Court to quash the ACB court order that had directed the authorities of investigating agency to probe the complaint lodged against him by a YSR Congress Party MLA. The High Court also directed the ACB to file a counter for a detailed investigation in the case.

The Principal Special Judge for ACB cases had ordered the ACB of Telangana to thoroughly investigate the fresh complaint filed by the YSR Congress MLA A.Ramakrishna Reddy. Mr.Naidu in his petition had contended that the complaint had been filed against him by an MLA from the opposition party in the state due to political vengeance.