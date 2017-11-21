Canon India appoints Mr Gary Lee’s as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President

Mumbai,

Canon India, today announced the appointment of Mr. Gary Lee as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. Under his new role, Mr. Lee would be overseeing the Finance & Taxation, Legal and Corporate Communication divisions at Canon India.

He takes over the roles and responsibilities from Mr. Anuj Aggarwal who has been elevated to Canon Marketing Philippines as a Vice President, company statement said.

Commenting on this imperative move in the thought leadership arena, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, ‘Employees have always been integral to Canon’s success story across the globe.

I have personally been associated with Canon for over 37 years now, where I have spent 30 years working in various overseas operations in geographies including Germany, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and India.

At Canon India, we consider our employees to be the biggest assets of our organisation and with this leadership transition, I am extremely proud to see Canon India becoming an integral part of this Global leadership movement.’

Mr Aggarwal’s contribution to the growth of Canon in India has been monumental. I wish him the absolute best and I am confident that he will continue adding more feathers to the progress of Canon Marketing Philippines, added Mr Kobayashi.