Campionites bagged bronze for Bhopal Division

Bhopal : “To be a Better Roll Ball Player than you’ve ever been. You Have to do something You’ve never done”; “Attitude is a Little thing that makes a Big difference between game Success and game failure”. “Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.”

By keeping these inspirational quote in their mind, Seven Roll Ball skaters from Campion School Represented “Bhopal Division”, School and bagged Bronze medal in this competition. This “11th State Level Roll Ball Skating Campionship -2017” held for two days from 12 to 13 August 2017, in Baburam Chaturvedi Stadium Chhatarpur (M.P.). This State level Roll Ball Skating competition is organised by “Madhya Pradesh Roll Ball Association” and Chhatarpur District Roll Ball Association”.

In this “11th State Level Roll Ball Skating Campionship -2017” more than 25-30 teams of different Government, Private CBSE schools with hundreds of Boys and Girls Roll Ball Skaters from All over Madhya Pradesh were participated.

The Seven Campionites put their extra ordinary effort in this competition and bagged 1 Bronze medal for Bhopal Division. The seven Skaters who were represented the Bhopal division and School in this State Level Roll Ball Skating Championship are Atharv Deshpande, Atharv Khatri, Pranav Devtale, Shashwat shukla, Ritik Gupta Shikhar from Std. IXth along with Rushil Tripathi from Std. VIth.