Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
8:01 pm - Friday May 5, 2017

Calvert-Lewin signs a new five-year contract at Everton

May 5, 2017 11:10 am

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is keen to improve on his breakthrough season at the club after signing a new five-year contract. The 20-year-old, who joined Ronald Koeman’s side last August from Sheffield United, has made 10 appearances so far this season, scoring his maiden goal in 4-0 victory over Hull City in March.

“I hadn’t expected things to move as fast … and I’m working hard every day to improve,” Calvert-Lewin yesterday told the club website (www.evertonfc.com). “I’m learning every day in training and in the games, so I can’t ask for much more. “It only feels like yesterday when I was signing for Everton, so to be here now is a great feeling. “My leap into the first-team was a bit quicker than expected … and I’m now really enjoying being part of the first-team squad.”

Posted in: Sports

You might like:

Justice finally done, say Nirbhaya’s parents Justice finally done, say Nirbhaya’s parents
Maneka for effective implementation of laws for women safety in workplace Maneka for effective implementation of laws for women safety in workplace
Doordarshan, Akashwani will be in expansion mode in UP : Naidu Doordarshan, Akashwani will be in expansion mode in UP : Naidu
UK proposes clean-air zones, scrappage scheme for polluting cars UK proposes clean-air zones, scrappage scheme for polluting cars