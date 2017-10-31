Caitlyn Jenner lives fantasy of walking on beach in ‘authentic self’

Television personality Caitlyn Jenner is finally happy with her ‘authentic self’ as she lives her lifelong ‘fantasy’ of walking on the beach in swimsuit. The Olympian looks stunning in the video that she posted on her Instagram account of herself walking along a beach towards the camera in a dark purple swimsuit and floppy hat.

The clip shows the 68-year-old walking barefoot along the golden sands in the plunging black one piece with a hat and spinning around, saying, “I’m free!” “40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is.

I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and.” wrote in her caption. Two years ago Caitlyn – then Bruce Jenner – came out as transgender during an interview with journalist Diane Sawyer. She subsequently released a memoir in last October, ‘The Secrets of My Life,’ where the former Olympian revealed that she legally changed her name to Caitlyn Marie and in January 2017, she underwent gender reassignment surgery.