5:00 pm - Wednesday September 21, 2016

Cabinet okays hike in pension for freedom fighters

September 21, 2016 4:45 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Union Cabinet today gave its ex-post facto approval to enhancement of pension for freedom fighters, their spouses (widows/widowers), eligible daughters and dependent parents under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension Scheme (SSSPS), 1980.

Briefing mediapersons, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that according to the restructured pension scheme, ex-Andaman political prisoners or spouses would now get Rs 30,000 per month as against earlier Rs 24,775. Similarly, freedom fighters who suffered outside British India and spouses would get Rs 28,000.

Other freedom fighters including INA– Rs 26,000 and dependent parents or eligible daughters (maximum 3 daughters at any point of time)– would be given 50 per cent of the sum that would have been admissible to the freedom fighter i e in the range of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000, he said.

