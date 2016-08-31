Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:16 pm - Wednesday August 31, 2016

Cabinet clears new FDI Policy

August 31, 2016 4:14 pm

rupee

Agencies, New Delhi

With an aim to attract more investment and create employment opportunities, the government today approved the simplification and liberalisation of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy, 2016, in various sectors.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister

Narendra Modi.

The government took radical changes for promotion of food products manufactured or produced in the country by allowing 100 per cent FDI under automatic route for trading, including through e-commerce, an official statement said.

