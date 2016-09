Agencies, New Delhi

Moving swiftly towards implementing a single Goods and Services Tax for entire country, the Union Cabinet today approved proposal of setting up of GST Council and its Secretariat.

The Council will be set up as per Article 279A of the amended Constitution with its Secretariat’s office will be based at New Delhi. The Secretary(Revenue) will be the Ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council, an official announcement said after the Cabinet meeting.