Cabinet approves revised pay scales, 7.58 lakh teachers/staffs of varsities, colleges to benefit

Agencies, New Delhi

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for revision of pay scales for about 8 lakh teachers and other equivalent academic staff in higher educational institutions under the purview of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and in Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, following implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission for Central Government employees.

The decision will benefit 7.58 lakh teachers and equivalent academic staff in the 106 Universities/Colleges which are funded by the UGC/MHRD and also 329 Universities which are funded by State Governments and 12,912 Govt. and private aided colleges affiliated to State Public Universities.

In addition, the revised pay package will cover teachers of 119 Centrally Funded Technical Institutions viz. IITs, IISc, IIMs, IISERs, IIITs, NITIE. etc. The approved pay scales would be applicable from 1.1.2016. The annual Central financial liability on account of this measure would be about Rs. 9,800 crore. The implementation of this pay revision will enhance the teachers’ pay in the range of Rs. 10,400 and Rs. 49,800 as against the extant entry pay due to the implementation of the 6th Central Pay Commission for the pay of teachers.

This revision would register an entry pay growth in the range of 22% to 28 %. For the State Govt. funded institutions, the revised pay scales will require adoption by the respective State Governments. The Central Government will bear the additional burden of the States on account of revision of pay scales. The measures proposed in the revised pay structure are expected to improve quality of higher education and also attract and retain talent.