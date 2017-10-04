Cabinet approves renaming of Kandla Port as Deendayal Port

Agencies, New Delhi

The Cabinet today gave its ex-post facto approval to the renaming of Kandla Port as Deendayal Port after the prominent leader, who pledged his life to the service of the nation. “Ports in India are generally named after the city or town in which these are situated.

However, the government, in special cases, after due consideration, have renamed the Ports after great leaders in the past,” an official release said. By renaming Kandla Port as “Deendayal Port, Kandla”, a grateful nation would be remembering the invaluable contributions made by one of the greatest sons of India, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. This will inspire the people of Gujarat, particularly the youth, who may not be fully aware of the contributions made by the great leader.

The official release said that there have been public demands from various quarters in Gujarat, especially from Kachhh district, to rename 'Kandla Port' as 'Deendayal Port, Kandla'. Born on September 25, 1916, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was a prominent leader, who pledged his life to the service of the nation.

He devoted his entire life serving the nation and worked among the masses and dedicated and sacrificed his life for the upliftment of the poor and working class at the same time. Upholding the values of democracy founded on tolerance, discipline, selflessness and respect for the law of the land, all his actions were based on the principles of ‘Integral Humanism’.

Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly for Indianisation of democracy, honouring the public opinion, selflessness and respect for law of the land and dedicated his entire life for public service and was the epitome of simplicity, honesty and selfless service for the poor and down-trodden.

According to the release, since the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was celebrated on September 25, it was felt that it would be most appropriate if the decision to rename the Kandla Port as Deendayal Port was made as a part of the birth anniversary celebration of this great national leader.