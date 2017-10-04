Cabinet apprised of MoU b/w India, Switzerland on technical cooperation in rail sector

Agencies, New Delhi

The Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Railway Ministry and the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications of Swiss Confederation on technical cooperation in rail sector.

According to an official statement, the MoU signed on August 31 would enable technical cooperation in fields such as traction rolling stock, EMU and train sets, traction propulsion equipment, freight and passenger cars and tilting trains.

Besides, there would also be cooperation in Railway electrification equipment, train scheduling and operation improvement, railway station modernisation, multimodal transport and tunneling technology Notably, the Railway Ministry had signed MoUs for technical cooperation in the rail sector with various foreign governments and national Railways.

The identified areas of cooperation include high-speed corridors, speed raising of existing routes, development of world-class stations, heavy haul operations and modernisation of rail infrastructure and others.

The cooperation was achieved through exchange of information on developments in areas of railways technology and operations, knowledge sharing, technical visits, training and seminars and workshops in areas of mutual interest.

The MoUs provide a platform for Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector. The Cabinet meet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.