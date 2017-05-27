Burhan’s successor HM commander Sabzar among two militants killed in Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhat, successor of Burhan Wani, was among two militants killed in a fierce encounter going on in South Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said. Meanwhile, security forces fired pellets and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators outside the village, where encounter was going on as one militant was still firing.

They said militants attacked a security force patrol party at village Samu, Tral, Pulwama in south Kashmir last night. Security forces also retaliated ensuing an encounter. Additional security forces were immediately rushed and entire area and nearby villages were sealed to foil any attempt by militants to escape. Intermittent firing continued throughout the night, they said adding security forces launched a major offensive with the first light this morning.

However, militants hiding there again opened fire, they said adding a house reportedly suffered damage in the encounter. They said Sabzar Bhat, resident of Ratsun, Tral, who replaced Burhan Wani after his death in 2016 encounter, and another militant were killed. There could be one or two militant in the area, they said adding the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Hundreds of people, mostly youths, took to streets in village around the encounter site, pelting stones on security forces. Security forces fired pellets and also burst teargas shells to prevent people from entering the Samu village, they said adding clashes also continued when reports were last received.