Building crashed in Ghatkopar; 12 killed

Agencies, Mumbai

At least twelve people were killed, including a three-month-old baby, and 30 were feared to be trapped after a four-storey building ‘Sai Darshan’ at Damodar Park on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, collapsed today.

Fourteen fire tenders and two rescue vans have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway, Chief Fire Officer P Rahangdale said. So far, 13 people have been rescued. Of the rescued, four are being treated at Rajawadi hospital, four are in stable condition at Shantiniketan hospital and three have been given OPD treatment. Residents say the renovation work of the building has been going on for the past one month.

The society is three decades’ old. Fire fighter Ganesh Khandge and his associate also suffocated owing to gas leak while trying to rescue a woman. They were rushed to Shantiniketan hospital. He was admitted in the ICU. Building was not in the C1 category building and was extremely dangerous that needs immediate redevelopment, BMC sources said. Road at Sanghani Junction, Ghatkopar is shut. Traffic from LBS Road is being diverted on the eastern express highway, police said.