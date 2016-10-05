BSF seizes abandoned Pak boat in Ravi river

Agencies, Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized an abandoned boat from the Ravi river near Tota Guru post along India Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab in wee hours today.

The boat entered the Indian territory, seemingly from Pakistan, through the river, BSF jawans on duty spotted it and alerted the troops who rushed to the spot in a speed boat and seized it. However, there was no one in the boat and nothing was found within it.

Deputy Inspector General(DIG), BSF RS Kataria has confirmed the incident and said further investigation are being carried. High alert has been sounded and search operation is going. The boat recovery attains significance in view of prevailing tension between India and Pakistan following the surgical strikes carried out by the army in PoK. Earlier, Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Pavak had apprehended a Pakistan’s boat along-with its nine crew members off the Gujarat coast yesterday.