Britain’s Ennis-Hill announces retirement

Jessica Ennis-Hill, the 2012 Olympic heptathlon champion and golden girl of British athletics, announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday. The decision means the 30-year-old will not be defending her world title at next year’s athletics championships in London’s Olympic stadium.

“From my first world title in Berlin 2009 to Rio 2016 I’m so fortunate to have had such an amazing career within the sport I love and this has been one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make. But I know that retiring now is right,” she said on Instagram.

“I’ve always said I want to leave my sport on a high and have no regrets and I can truly say that,” added the world champion, one of Britain’s most popular athletes and a familiar face in advertising. The 30-year-old won silver at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last August. Victory would have made her the first British female track and field athlete to win consecutive Olympic titles.