Brisk buying in late trade pushes Sensex up by 13.91 pts

Agencies, Mumbai

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) edged higher today by 13.91 points to end firm at 28,240.52, after trading in the red zone for most part of the day, on renewed buying in select stocks such as Health Care, Realty, IT, Technology and Bankex in late trade.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) also went up by 6.70 points to 8,740.95.

Brokers said that investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting next week.

The touched a day’s high of 28,280.58 points and a low of 28,127.18 points.

The Nifty hit a day’s high of 8,748.25 points and a low of 8,707.75 points.

The BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.61 per cent. The BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.08 pc. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth was positive on BSE, as 1,655 shares rose and 1,163 fell while 156 were unchanged.

The total turnover on BSE amounted to Rs 3,509.58 crore, compared with a turnover of Rs 3,836.14 crore registered during the previous trading session.

In overseas markets, European shares edged higher ahead of the publication of the latest non-farm payrolls in United States and a European summit, where leaders are likely to discuss the new US administration.

Most Asian stocks edged higher as investors await the outcome of a key US monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

China’s markets reopened after a week-long break. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.60 pc. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.24 pc.

US stocks closed mostly lower yesterday, as concerns about President Donald Trump’s approach on foreign affairs amid spats with key allies and trade partners cast an uncertainity over the market.