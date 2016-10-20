Bring happiness and welfare of the people is public policy

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that policy which brings happiness and welfare to the people is a Public policy. Moreover, public policy should be framed keeping in mind the welfare of the mankind.

Chief Minister Chouhan was addressing the inaugural session of the three day 4th Dharm-Dhamm convention on “Dharm Aur Raj Vyavastha” organized by Sanchi Bodhha evam Bhartiya Gyan Adhdhyan Vishvavidhyalaya. Around 200 scholars of India and abroad are taking part in the convention.

Chouhan further mentioned that there is no better religion than welfare of others and to offense others is a big iniquity. Enormous blood has been spilled in the world in the name of the religion and reason on which blood is spilled is not a religion. There are many forms of religion, Truth, non violence, renunciation besides affection, peace and affinity is religion. Whatever pleases others is religion.

Happiness is momentary and complacency is permanent. The state government has formed Anand department to bring complacency in the lives of people. Swami Vivekanand has said that truth is one and there are different ways to reach truth. World is a one family was said in India 1000 years back.

Arrangements have been made to implement decisions related to public welfare after deliberations with society. Efforts will be made to implement conclusion of the deliberations between different scholars participating in the convention. CM Chouhan released Coffee Table Book of Sanchi Bodhha evam Bhartiya Gyan Adhdhyan Vishvavidhyalaya.

Inaugural session was chaired by the Chief of Srilanka Mahabodhi Society Benegela Upathissa Thero. Minister of State for tourism and culture (Independent Charge) Surendra Patwa, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Y.S. Shastri, Chairman of Indian Council of Philosophical Reasearch S. R. Bhatt and Registrar of the University Rajesh Gupta were present on the occasion.