BRICS Summit begins today in Goa

Agencies, Panaji

The eighth edition of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), an annual event, will kick start here today. India is likely to mount diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to isolate it on the issue of terrorism during annual summit which comprises of five nations representing close to half of the population of the world.

The summit, being attended by heads of the BRICS nations, is likely to discuss issues related to terrorism and trade and investment. India, a prominent member of BRICS, may attempt to push for unity among the members to pressure United Nations on comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in order to effectively deal with the menace. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived last night, other international leaders began arriving after midnight.