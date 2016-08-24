Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
6:23 pm - Friday August 26, 2016

BRICS nations to hold conference on international arbitration on Aug 27

August 24, 2016 4:37 pm

brics

Agencies, New Delhi

In a bid to further shape up the roadmap for years ahead, the BRICS nations will hold a conference on “International Arbitration in BRICS: Challenges, Opportunities and Road ahead” on August 27, in the national capital.

India has assumed the Chairmanship of BRICS for 2016 and a major political-cum-business engagement will be held in October 2016, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The conference will outline the necessary and latest developments in particular areas of arbitration in respective countries as on date, showcase related challenges and deliberate towards a stronger arbitration regime and culture in the BRICS countries.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Maneka launches POCSO e-Button for children to file complaints of sexual Maneka launches POCSO e-Button for children to file complaints of sexual
Incremental progress is not enough ; a metamorphosis is needed : Modi Incremental progress is not enough ; a metamorphosis is needed : Modi
India should speed up pace of economic reforms : Singapore Dy PM India should speed up pace of economic reforms : Singapore Dy PM
All roads leading to Eidgah closed to foil “ Azadi March” in Srinagar All roads leading to Eidgah closed to foil “ Azadi March” in Srinagar