BRICS failed to challenge hegemony of imperialist states : Medha Patkar

Agencies, Panaji

Noted activist Medha Patkar has said that BRICS has failed to challenge the hegemony of imperialist states.

Speaking at the two-day long People’s Forum on BRICS here yesterday, Patkar accused that in all those countries, private corporations were increasingly taking control of democratic institutions and overriding people’s participation in crucial decision-making processes.

”BRICS has done little to advance social justice and equity in these countries,” she said and reminded that India, despite being the largest democracy in the world, was also a sight where the poorest and the most marginalised people were continuing their struggle for social justice, dignity and identity.

”People have been kept outside of the decisions that are taken on their behalf for their development,” she accused.

She accused BRICS of turning into a Free Market Ploy that served the interest of big capital.

”BRICS is no more interested in the annihilation of caste or in the welfare of its people. The question of gender equality and justice is not a priority for BRICS anymore. Even if the governments of BRICS nations have started co-opting the language of the civil society and social movements during Summits like these, they end up as just words and are never implemented once the summit is over. It is fast turning into an institution that serves the interests of the elites in developing countries,” she opined.