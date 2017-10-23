Bribery allegations: Cong demands FIR against Guj BJP, probe by Guj HC sitting judge

Agencies, New Delhi

Reacting to allegations of bribery levelled against the BJP by a close aide of Hardik Patel, who claimed of being offered Rs 1 crore to join the Party, the Congress on Monday demanded filing of an FIR against the Gujarat BJP in the matter and a probe, headed by a sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court, into the matter.

Addressing reporters here, AICC spokesperson Manish Tewari said, ‘The way BJP is allegedly bribing Patidar leaders in Gujarat is a black spot on Democracy.

These allegations are serious.

The Congress demands that an FIR be filed against the Gujarat BJP.

Also, we demand an investigation headed by a sitting judge of the Gujarat High court to probe the matter.