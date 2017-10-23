Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
11:40 pm - Monday October 23, 2017

Bribery allegations: Cong demands FIR against Guj BJP, probe by Guj HC sitting judge

October 23, 2017 4:42 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Reacting to allegations of bribery levelled against the BJP by a close aide of Hardik Patel, who claimed of being offered Rs 1 crore to join the Party, the Congress on Monday demanded filing of an FIR against the Gujarat BJP in the matter and a probe, headed by a sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court, into the matter.

Addressing reporters here, AICC spokesperson Manish Tewari said, ‘The way BJP is allegedly bribing Patidar leaders in Gujarat is a black spot on Democracy.
These allegations are serious.

The Congress demands that an FIR be filed against the Gujarat BJP.
Also, we demand an investigation headed by a sitting judge of the Gujarat High court to probe the matter.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

First PMKK for skilling in smart cities launched First PMKK for skilling in smart cities launched
Kapil Dev to train Ranveer Singh for Kabir Khan’s forthcoming film Kapil Dev to train Ranveer Singh for Kabir Khan’s forthcoming film
Bribery allegations: Cong demands FIR against Guj BJP, probe by Guj HC sitting judge Bribery allegations: Cong demands FIR against Guj BJP, probe by Guj HC sitting judge
Afghan Prez Ghani’s India visit to review partnership, take steps to combat terrorism Afghan Prez Ghani’s India visit to review partnership, take steps to combat terrorism