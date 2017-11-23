BrahMos missile tested successfully

Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
November 23, 2017 3:18 pm

New Delhi,

Envoys of the United States, Sweden and Nigeria presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Mr Kenneth Ian Juster, Ambassador of the United States and an economic expert on India, was earlier this month confirmed by the US Senate as their next envoy to New Delhi.

He will fill the vacancy created due to the resignation of last US Ambassador to India, Richard Verma, after the swearing-in of Donald Trump Administration.

Mr Klas Molin will be the new Ambassador of Sweden while Major General Chris Sunday Eze (retd) takes over as the Nigerian High Commissioner, the President’s Secretariat said in a release.

