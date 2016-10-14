Border Security

The Union Home Minister Mr.Rajnath Singh is concentrating on all the measures to secure full security on the borders of India with other nation. Only on the North and North East the India has land borders with Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, Nepal and Pakistan. The National borders all over the world are almost well settled and there are no territorial demands among them.

Such situation and attitude have helped in formation of European Union and organization of African States. In India the situation is quite different. The Pakistan on Kashmir issue termed it as unfinished agenda of partition. While China has purposely cultivated the border issue to keep India under pressure on the issue of Tibet. The Dalai Lama is here in India since long and all the Tibetan all over the world revered Dalai Lama as incarnation of Buddha.

Despite all the efforts the China is unable to erase the image of Dalai from Tibet. The hostility towards India is a common factor of unity between the Pakistan and China. Despite three war with India the Pakistan could not get thing settled on Kashmir on the other hand it lost its eastern part – the East Pakistan which is Independent Bangla Desh now.

The Pakistan is the most worried nation since Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi made a direct reference to unsettled and rebellion in the Baluchistan, Gilgit and Baltistan. The Pakistan is apprehensive the Indian will help Baluch people to come out in open revolt and to create Independent nation on the lines of Bangla Desh. India has well secured natural formation of long sea coast border on three side of India from Bangal – Odisha, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Only once it was violated by terrorist for attack of 26/11 in Mumbai.

India has peaceful secured land borders in the East. On Northern borders with China and Pakistan the Home Minister Mr.Singh has taken whirl-wind tour of all the borders from Ladakh to Badmer and declared that India would totally seal the borders particularly with Pakistan. At Lucknow Ram Lila Mr.Modi said that there were occasion and situation where war became essential, giving a clear signal that war may erupt. Pakistan fears that may mean after Bangladesh another rapture of Baluchistan from Pakistan and it had no capacity to take Kashmir by force.