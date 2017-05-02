BookMyShow alone contributes over Rs 120 cr to Baahubali 2

Agencies, Hyderabad

Records continued to get shattered this weekend on BookMyShow as Baahubali 2’s magic cast its spell.

BookMyShow alone contributed over 120 crore to Baahubali 2’s opening weekend collection in India by selling over 6.2 million tickets.

Baahubali 2 also became the first film on BookMyShow to generate more than Rs 100 crore business in a single weekend.

BookMyShow had previously crossed the Rs 100 crore mark for Dangal over a span of 4 weeks since its release, a company statement said here today.

During the peak hours over the opening weekend of this mega blockbuster, BookMyShow sold over one lakh tickets for the film in just 60 minutes– over 27 tickets a second, the statement added.