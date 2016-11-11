Book released by Acharya Prof. Dr. Yajneshwar Shastri

Bhopal : A Unique Book Entitled -”Entomodeterioration of Cultural Property” Research work written by Senior scholar, Archaeologist and Entomologist – Dr. D.K.Mathur Rtd. Acting Director of Dr.Vishnu Shridhar Wakanker Archaeological Research Institute Bhopal and Deputy Director of State Archaeology, Archives And Museums M.P.Govt., Bhopal has been released by Acharya, Professor, Dr. Yajneshwar S.Shastri, Vice Chancellor, Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic Studies Barla, Raisen during first and Inaugural function of Two days National Seminar of Art And History of Raisen district held at Raisen.

The Author of this Book well qualified M.Sc., P.hD Bed, M.A.(A.I.H.C & Archaeology), P.G.Diploma in Indology and Museology. He has conducted more than Twenty Archaeological Excavations in Madhya Pradesh during his state Government service. He has Discovered many sites and Rare Masterpieces of Culture, now displayed at State Museum Bhopal and District Archaeological Museums of Vidisha, Sehore and Raisen. In this context the reporter ask to the concerned Senior Indian Entomologist Dr. Devraj Urs and Ex. Director of National Museum of Natural History New Delhi Dr. S.M.Nair about this released book.

They replied that their work is really very unique. He has award his PhD, during the year 1992 for this work. They also emphasized that the name of Entomoderioration firstly coined and nomenclatured by him in the field of scholarly world. During this occasion Collector Raisen – Lokesh Kumar Jatew, State President – Satyandra Sharma, Bhartiya Itihas shankellen Samiiti Madhya Bharat, Dr. Sharad Hewalker Secretary – Bhartiya Itihas shankellen Samiiti Madhya Bharat, State controller – Satish Pipliker, Senior Scholar And Archaeologist-Dr. Rahman Ali, Dr. Narayan Vyas, Dr. S.S.Gupta, Dr.Joshi Dr.Jitendra Jain, Number of research Scholars and Superintendent A.S.I. Bhopal circle – Dr. Julfikar Ali Khan, Additional Collector Raisen presents along with Local Ganmaniya Nagriks of Raisen.