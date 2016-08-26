Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
6:20 pm - Friday August 26, 2016

Bombay High Court opens up Haji Ali Dargah for entry of women

August 26, 2016 5:22 pm

haji_ali

Agencies, Mumbai

In a historic judgement, the Bombay High Court today ordered to allow women to enter the inner sanctum of the famous Haji Ali Dargah in the Southcentral Mumbai.

Passing an order, a division bench of the court comprising Justice V M Kanade and Justice Revati Mohite held that the ban on women’s entry was a violation of articles 14 (equality), 15(prohibits discrimination based on religious lines), 19 (ensures certain freedoms) and 21 (protection of personal life and liberty).

The court further said the safety of women have to take care by the state government and Dargah trust. However, the bench granted six weeks time to move appeal against the court’s order.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Maneka launches POCSO e-Button for children to file complaints of sexual Maneka launches POCSO e-Button for children to file complaints of sexual
Incremental progress is not enough ; a metamorphosis is needed : Modi Incremental progress is not enough ; a metamorphosis is needed : Modi
India should speed up pace of economic reforms : Singapore Dy PM India should speed up pace of economic reforms : Singapore Dy PM
All roads leading to Eidgah closed to foil “ Azadi March” in Srinagar All roads leading to Eidgah closed to foil “ Azadi March” in Srinagar