Bombay High Court opens up Haji Ali Dargah for entry of women

Agencies, Mumbai

In a historic judgement, the Bombay High Court today ordered to allow women to enter the inner sanctum of the famous Haji Ali Dargah in the Southcentral Mumbai.

Passing an order, a division bench of the court comprising Justice V M Kanade and Justice Revati Mohite held that the ban on women’s entry was a violation of articles 14 (equality), 15(prohibits discrimination based on religious lines), 19 (ensures certain freedoms) and 21 (protection of personal life and liberty).

The court further said the safety of women have to take care by the state government and Dargah trust. However, the bench granted six weeks time to move appeal against the court’s order.