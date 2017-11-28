Bollywood not on my mind right now; would love to work with Aamir: Manushi Chillar

New Delhi,

Bollywood may be the next stop for all beauty pageant winners but Miss World Manushi Chillar on Tuesday said Hindi films are not on her mind right now.

She, however, said that if offered a Bollywood film in future, she would love to work with the ‘perfectionist’ Aamir Khan.

‘Bollywood is just something that is not on my mind as of now so I really can’t say anything about it,’ Manushi said during her visit to the capital.’However, if I get an offer, I would like to work in an Aamir Khan movie.

The kind of roles he does are very interesting and challenging as well.I think his movies connect to the people in a positive manner,” Manushi said.

She said she considers Priyanka Chopra as her favourite actress.She added, “I am really excited about travelling next year.We will be visiting four continents, and spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene.’

Manushi, who belongs to a family of doctors, said as Miss World she wants to make the world a better place.’As a doctor and a Miss World your purpose is the same, you want to make the world better for everyone.”

Asked for her opinion on the controversy surrounding the film Padmavati and threats received by its lead actress Deepika Padukone, she said, ‘All Indian women have one thing in common… we don’t feel persecuted for who we are and actually face our challenges head-on.

I think that’s what we need to do, we need to be confident about who we are.“We will face a lot of limitations and sometimes we do feel that it is not a very woman-friendly society.But as individuals, we should just set an example and make women feel confident that you can do amazing things as well.”