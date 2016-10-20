Bollywood gives thumbs up to ‘Dangal’ trailer

Bollywood celebrities today gave a thumbs up to the trailer of the much-awaited Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal,’ which was released earlier in the day.

The producers of Dangal, a biographical drama based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to his daughters Babita Kumari and Geeta Phogat, released the trailer of the flick earlier today.

The trailer shows the story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who hopes that his yet-to-be-born son will win a gold medal for the country someday.

When Mahavir is blessed with daughters – Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari – he sees his dream shattering.

However, not one to lose hope, he takes it upon himself to train his daughters and make them award-winning wrestlers.

“Hamari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam hain ke?” the trailer shows Aamir as saying as he shows that women are at par with men.

Bollywood celebrities were effusive in their praise for the trailer of the movie.

Talking about the trailer, senior actor Anupam Kher said, ‘Dangal Trailer is SUPERB.