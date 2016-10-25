Bollywood celebs wish Parineeti Chopra on her b’day

Agencies, New Delhi

Celebrities from the world of Bollywood today wished actress Parineeti Chopra on her birthday. Among those who wished Parineeti on the occasion were her elder sister and Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurana , Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, filmmakers Sajid Khan, Punit Malhotra and Sojoy Ghosh and fashion designed Manish Malhotra.

‘’Happy birthday Parineeti, hope this year is all you want. Love you baby,’’ Priyanka wished her younger sister. ‘’Happy birthday dearest buddyyy Parineeti Chopra Hope you have a crazy crazy birthday. No need for no celebration..haha love you big hug,’’Alia tweeted. ‘’Hope your Bday Blossoms into Lots of Dreams come True! Happy Birthday to You @ParineetiChopra ..now quickly gimme ur raaz fr being so sexy,’’Jacqueline Fernandez tweeted.

Wishing her on her birthday, actor Ayushmann Khurana said,’’ Happy bday to the very special and the warmest person @ParineetiChopra!! Had to get up at 4 am, couldn’t make a midnight bday call.’’ Wishing Parineeti on the occasion, actor Riteish Deshmukh said,’’Happy Birthday my dear friend @ParineetiChopra …have a great one & a blessed one.’’

He also posted on his twitter handle a portrait of Parineeti. Among others who wished the actress on the occasion were actors Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, filmmakers Sajid Khan, Punit Malhotra and Sojoy Ghosh and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.