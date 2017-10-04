BMC Council votes in favour of establishment of abattoir at Adampur

Bhopal : The general council of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday voted in favour of shifting the Jinsi slaughterhouse in compliance of an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and establishing a modern abattoir at Adampur Chhawni on the outskirts of the city. The BMC council has thus reversed its own earlier decision in which it had voted against establishing the abattoir at Adampur Chhawni.

On August 3, BJP-majority civic body elected representatives had unanimously turned down a proposal for establishment of the abattoir in Adampur. But the state government overruled BMC council’s unanimous vote that opposed establishment of abattoir facility at Adampur.

Notice from urban development and housing department (UAHD) termed the proposal passed by BMC earlier in August as against directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and violation of Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956. NGT has directed the state government to shift the old slaughter house at Jinsi outside city limits by March 2018.

The BMC council took this decision after directives of state government asking the BMC to comply with the NGT orders within time limit. The opposition Congress in BMC opposed the reversal of the earlier decision and party corporators Amit Sharma and Girish Sharma declared that a protest rally would be organized near the proposed abattoir site on October 5.

They said the way the proposal of establishment of modern abattoir in Adampur was passed without discussion was unacceptable and undemocratic. Significantly Mayor Alok Sharma and other senior BJP corporators had earlier resisted to the establishment of abattoir facility at Adampur.

Locals in Adampur are up in arms against the slaughterhouse. Local MLA Rameshwar Sharma has also extended support to the locals and opposed the slaughterhouse. Congress leader Girish Sharma said the proposed site of the slaughterhouse is close to Mai Kankali’s temple. He said the abattoir could have been established at any other site that would not hurt sentiments of people.