5:10 pm - Tuesday November 22, 2016

BJP wins in Shahdol by-poll

November 22, 2016 3:04 pm

gyansingh

Agencies, Shahdol

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gyan Singh today defeated his nearest Congress rival Himadri Singh by a margin of approximately 60,000 votes in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol parliamentary by-election. Mr Singh garnered about 4.80-lakh votes as against 4.20-lakh votes fetched by Ms Singh. The BJP retained the seat.

Fifteen other candidates, including nine independents, were also in the fray. The by-election was necessitated by the demise of Dalpat Singh Paraste (BJP). The BJP reposed faith in tribal leader and state cabinet minister Gyan Singh while the Congress fielded Ms Singh, daughter of three-time MP late Dalbir Singh. Polling for the by-election was held on Saturday.

