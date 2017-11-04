BJP strongly favours reservation in outsourced jobs: Modi

Agencies, Patna

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today said his party was strongly in favour of reservation in jobs outsourced by Bihar government and a decision to this effect was taken recently after unanimous views expressed on the issue by both the BJP and JD(U), the main constituents of NDA government in the state.

Mr Modi said here that BJP had always been in favour of according reservation to backwards and deprived section of the society but RJD never bothered to protect their interests despite making tall claims.

It was BJP and JD(U) government which had given 50 per cent reservation to women and 20 per cent to Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) in Panchayati Raj institutions, he pointed out. The deputy chief minister said that the erstwhile RJD government had not provided reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies during its 15 years rule from 1990.

Panchayat elections were held during RJD regime without providing any reservation to backwards and deprived ones, he added. Mr Modi said that the BJP-JD(U) government had also provided reservation in recruitment of Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) jawans.

The Bihar government had every right to provide reservation in jobs outsourced as fund was being given by the government for the same, he remarked. The deputy chief minister said that reservation would also be provided in next elections for Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS).

Such kind of efforts would yield better result in confulence with the vision of NDA government for taking all sections of the society together on path of development, he maintained.

Mr Modi said, the Central government had decided to provide reservation to under privileged on the pattern of reservation policy introduced by the then chief minister Karpoori Thakur in seventies.

It was RJD which had strongly opposed the Bill in Parliament brought to give constitutional status to Backward Commission, he added. As it is, senior BJP leader and former union minister Dr C P Thakur had criticised the decision of Bihar government to accord reservation in outsourced jobs saying it would discourage investment in the state.

Instead of providing reservation in government services, government should focus on improving the quality of education being given to backwards and oppressed section of the society, he said adding that merit should not be crushed as such kind of approach would affect the strive to make Bihar, a developed state.